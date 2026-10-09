Islamabad student dies by Suicide after Rs5 Million US Travel Fraud

ISLAMABAD – A young student of International Islamic University Islamabad raised serious concerns over alleged overseas travel fraud as initial probe suggested that she had paid Rs5 million to agent to facilitate her journey to the US.

The deceased, identified as Laiba Ejaz, a resident of Gulistan Plaza in G-10 Markaz, Islamabad. According to preliminary info, Laiba had allegedly paid Rs5 million to agent named Nauman for assistance with travelling to America. The documents provided to her reportedly turned out to be forged, leaving her under severe mental distress.

The alleged fraud and its connection to her death have yet to be independently established. Police investigations are expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the claims regarding the agent and the documents.

According to initial police information dated October 9, 2026, Laiba’s body was reportedly found on a green belt near the old traffic police post close to Sunday Bazaar in Islamabad, within the jurisdiction of Ramna Police Station.

She left her home at around 2pm on day of the incident. During efforts to locate her, her location was reportedly traced to the area where her body was subsequently found. The incident was reported as a suspected suicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain subject to investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramna Police Station, members of the Homicide Unit and other senior police officials reportedly reached the scene as the investigation got underway.

Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances of the death and establish whether the alleged payment, the reported forged documents and the student’s mental distress were connected to the incident.

The identity and role of the agent named in the preliminary information, along with the authenticity of the documents and details of the alleged transaction, also require verification.

The case drawn attention to the serious risks faced by people who rely on agents to arrange overseas travel and documentation. The alleged payment of Rs5 million, if established, would raise significant questions about the safeguards available to students and families dealing with such intermediaries.