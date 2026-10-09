Cm Punjab Laptop Scheme Update As First Distribution Ceremony Set For Oct 15

SAHIWAL – For students waiting to get laptop or educational financial support, the wait may soon be over as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to launch first Honahar Scholarship and laptop distribution ceremony on October 15 at University of Sahiwal.

Thousands of students across Punjab could benefit from provincial government’s Honahar Scholarship and laptop distribution programme, which is set to begin on October 15 with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony at the University of Sahiwal.

The first event will cover students from Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan, marking the start of a province-wide initiative aimed at supporting students through educational scholarships and laptop provision.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the date in a social media post, confirming that the government plans to extend the distribution drive to all nine divisions of Punjab during October and November.

The programme is expected to bring further opportunities for eligible students as the government prepares to hold additional ceremonies over the coming weeks. Hayat expressed hope that the remaining events would be completed within the announced timeframe.