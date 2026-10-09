Pakistan pull off stunning 183-Run Chase to Win First T20I against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan pulled off a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening T20I on Friday, chasing down a not so easy target of 183 runs with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Skipper Sahibzada Farhan emerged as Pakistan’s batting hero, smashing 89 off just 53 deliveries, while young batter Maaz Sadaqat delivered an explosive half-century to keep the hosts firmly on course for victory.

Sadaqat hammered 50 off 29 balls, and his crucial 92-run partnership with Farhan for the second wicket put Pakistan in a commanding position. Although a late flurry of wickets briefly raised hopes for Sri Lanka, Pakistan held their nerve to seal the contest by four wickets.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted an imposing 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by a sensational innings from opener Lahiru Udara, who struck 91 off 55 balls, including 11 fours and a six.

Men in Green suffered early setback when captain Kusal Mendis departed for just one in the opening over, leaving Sri Lanka at nine runs. Pakistan debutant Muhammad Imran struck again in the fourth over, dismissing Kamil Mishara for six to reduce the touring side to 18/2.

Udara and Kamindu Mendis then launched a recovery effort, adding 60 runs for the third wicket. However, Saim Ayub broke the partnership in the 10th over, sending Kamindu back for 23 off 18 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Sri Lanka’s problems deepened when Imran dismissed Sahan Arachchige for one on the first ball of the next over, leaving the visitors struggling at 83/4. With innings threatening to unravel, Udara found support from experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. The pair counterattacked aggressively, adding 57 runs from just 28 deliveries to revive Sri Lanka’s hopes of posting a formidable total.

Shadab Khan eventually ended the partnership in the 16th over, dismissing Shanaka for 18 off 15 balls, an innings featuring two sixes.

Udara continued to attack alongside Dunith Wellalage, adding another 27 runs for the sixth wicket before Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah struck twice in a crucial penultimate over. Both batters departed, ending Wellalage’s contribution at five and bringing Udara’s outstanding knock to a close at 91.

Debutant Razaullah delivered another blow on the first ball of the final over, claiming his maiden T20I wicket by dismissing Maheesh Theekshana for one through a caught-and-bowled effort. Sri Lanka managed further runs before finishing on 182/8.