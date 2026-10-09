Petrol Price Cut by Rs0.66 Per Litre, Diesel Gets Costlier in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government announced a fresh changes in petroleum prices, offering little relief to petrol consumers while increasing the cost of high-speed diesel, according to an official notification.

Under the revised rates, petrol has become cheaper by Rs0.66 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs398.30 per litre. In contrast, high-speed diesel (HSD) has become more expensive by Rs0.52 per litre, taking its price to Rs396.24 per litre.

The latest adjustment brings limited relief for petrol users, although the reduction is unlikely to make a significant difference to household budgets amid high fuel costs.

Diesel consumers, meanwhile, will face a price increase that could add to operating expenses for transporters and businesses dependent on diesel-powered vehicles and machinery.

The impact could extend beyond fuel purchases, as changes in diesel prices can influence freight charges, public transport expenses and the cost of moving essential commodities.