Saudi Arabia leads Remittance Inflows as Pakistan receives $3.6 Billion in September

KARACHI – Pakistan witnessed a strong jump in overseas remittances during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, with inflows reaching $10.9 billion as money sent home by expatriates continued to support the country’s external financial position.

According to the latest figures, workers’ remittances stood at $3.6 billion in September 2026, marking a 12.7% increase compared with the same month last year. However, inflows declined slightly by 1.9% compared with August.

The quarterly performance showed further improvement, with remittances rising 14% to $10.9 billion during July–September FY27, up from $9.5 billion received in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Saudi Arabia remained Pakistan’s largest source of remittances in September, contributing $899.1 million. The United Arab Emirates ranked second with $748.5 million, followed by the United Kingdom at $515.1 million and the United States at $305.9 million.

The latest figures highlight the continued importance of overseas Pakistanis in generating foreign exchange for the country, with quarterly inflows recording substantial growth despite the month-on-month decline in September.