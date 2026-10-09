Nccia Arrests Suspect In Child Pornography Case In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD –The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in child pornography during an operation in Faisalabad.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the agency is continuing to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against the sexual exploitation of children and has launched a major operation in Faisalabad as part of these efforts.

The spokesperson said the suspect was arrested during the operation, while a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The examination of digital evidence is currently underway.

NCCIA Director General Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi said the protection of children remained the agency’s top priority and that no leniency would be shown in such cases.

He added that operations against serious offences, including child pornography, would continue.