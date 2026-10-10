Get Your Car Fitness Certificate at These Centres in Lahore before Crackdown

LAHORE – Car owners in Lahore have some weeks to ensure their vehicles meet fitness certification requirements before the Punjab government’s planned crackdown begins. To make the process easier, vehicle fitness testing centres have been directed to operate 24/7. Here’s where you can get your vehicle tested in Lahore and when the centres are open.

Punjab Provincial Transport Authority directed vehicle inspection centres to facilitate motorists by providing round-the-clock services ahead of a crackdown on private vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates, scheduled to begin on October 15, 2026.

Under new advisory, Punjab Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (PVICS) centres are required to remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing vehicle owners to undergo fitness inspections and complete the certification process at their convenience. The authority also directed the centres to maintain sufficient stocks of fitness-testing stickers to prevent disruptions and ensure that inspections and related certification services continue smoothly.

Vehicle Fitness Testing Facilities in Lahore

Around 15 vehicle inspection and emission-testing locations were named across city. The listed facilities include Auto Aeon centres in Valencia, Chuburji, Zaib Centre, Begampura, Bahria Town, Queens Road, Band Road, Nespak and Sagiyan.

Other listed locations include Bosch Longsight Motors on Gohawa Road; AutoSure Shadiwal in Johar Town; Autosure Araiyan on Raiwind Road; AutoSure PSO on PIA Road; Zain Autozone in Township; and Zoom Marketing Oils outlets on MM Alam Road and in Allama Iqbal Town.

According to advisory, PVICS centres must provide services around the clock from Monday through Sunday. The schedule covers all seven days of the week, with no day excluded from the announced operating hours. The extended availability is intended to make inspections more accessible to vehicle owners and help them obtain the required certification before enforcement begins.

The directive to maintain adequate supplies of fitness-testing stickers is also aimed at preventing avoidable delays in the certification process.

The enforcement campaign is scheduled to start on October 15, putting private vehicle owners without valid fitness certificates on notice ahead of the deadline.

Motorists are advised to arrange their vehicle inspections in advance and ensure that their certification requirements are fulfilled before the crackdown begins. The round-the-clock schedule is expected to provide additional opportunities for owners who may find it difficult to visit inspection centres during conventional working hours.

Vehicle owners should confirm their chosen centre’s operating status, exact address, documentation requirements and applicable fees through official channels before visiting.

The stern measures come as Punjab prepares to enforce vehicle fitness requirements more strictly, with the inspection network expected to play a key role in facilitating compliance.