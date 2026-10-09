Punjab announces one-month extension in vehicle fitness certificate deadline

LAHORE – The Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department has extended the deadline for obtaining vehicle fitness certificates to November 15, 2026, to facilitate citizens.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, certain motor cars have been exempted from fitness certificate requirements under the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, as amended through the addition of a Fifteenth Schedule.

Under the announced provisions, the exemption period depends on a vehicle’s engine capacity and its age from the date of manufacture.

Cars up to 1,000cc: Exempt for five years from the date of manufacture.

Cars between 1,001cc and 2,000cc: Exempt for six years from the date of manufacture.

Cars above 2,000cc: Exempt for seven years from the date of manufacture.

The notification also lists a validity period of one year alongside the exemption details.

The authority has advised vehicle owners to check their vehicle category and applicable requirements to determine whether they qualify for an exemption.

The deadline extension is intended to provide additional time for vehicle owners to fulfill the applicable requirements and avoid penalties.