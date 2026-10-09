Karachi weather forecast as temperature may rise

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a rise in temperatures in Karachi from Monday, with maximum temperatures likely to reach between 36°C and 38°C.

According to the Met Office, the city is currently experiencing partly cloudy weather, with southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The department warned that a high-pressure system could affect the speed of sea breezes, potentially contributing to an increase in temperatures across the city.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist in Karachi over the next two to three days. Temperatures are subsequently expected to return to levels typical for October, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said a new westerly weather system is expected to affect the country’s upper and northern regions from October 12.

Under the influence of this system, rainfall is possible in various parts of Balochistan, the department added.

Residents of Karachi can therefore expect warmer conditions from Monday, while the weakening of sea breezes could contribute to the rise in daytime temperatures.