itel Energy to unveil battery range at Karachi solar expo

KARACHI – itel Energy will introduce its second-generation battery range and new inverters at the 22nd Solar Pakistan Expo, being held at the Expo Centre Karachi from October 9 to 11.

The company, participating as a diamond sponsor, said its display would include residential, all-in-one and commercial energy systems, with a focus on storage, inverter performance and energy management.

Among the products scheduled for launch is the Marathon Battery Series, developed through cooperation with REPT BATTERO. According to itel Energy, the range uses REPT BATTERO’s Royal Series cells and includes intelligent battery management, multiple communication options and support for expanding storage capacity.

The company will also conduct live demonstrations of its Sparta Series IP66 inverters under controlled exposure to water, dust and elevated temperatures.

A 6.6kW model will operate during a water demonstration, while a new 12kW inverter will make its public debut with dust and high-temperature testing. The company said the models were intended to serve different residential and commercial electricity requirements, depending on system size and connected loads.

The showcase will feature Smart Go AI, an energy-management platform that the company says uses cloud-based weather data to adjust battery-charging priorities ahead of cloudy or rainy conditions. It also includes scheduling functions intended to improve electricity-use efficiency.

itel Energy said the Sparta Series uses an aluminium enclosure to support heat dissipation, a feature it highlighted for operation in hot and dusty environments.

For commercial and industrial customers, the company will present its Matrix Battery Series, alongside services including energy audits, installation support, monitoring and energy management.

Its Power Series will also feature in the exhibition, covering portable power and applications linked to electric mobility and smart devices.

The company said its broader portfolio was designed to address conditions faced by Pakistani users, including high temperatures, humidity, dust and unstable electricity supply. Visitors and installers will be able to view the products and demonstrations during the three-day exhibition.