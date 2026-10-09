Pakistani delegation explores publishing ties at Frankfurt Book Fair

LAHORE – A delegation of around 82 Pakistani publishing and education professionals is attending the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 to explore international publishing trends, rights trading, and collaboration opportunities, Moon Light Publishers said in a statement.

The publisher organised the delegation, which includes authors, publishers, teachers, school owners, booksellers, distributors and professionals working in children’s literature and reading promotion.

Held in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 7 to 11, the fair brings together representatives of the international publishing and media industry.

According to the statement, delegates will meet international publishers and take part in discussions on rights and licensing, educational publishing, digital technologies and global book distribution. They will also explore translation and co-publishing opportunities.

The visit will focus on children’s literature, educational content development, and initiatives to encourage reading.

Moon Light Publishers said participants had been divided into groups attending on different days to accommodate travel schedules. The arrangement would ensure the delegation’s representation throughout the five-day event, it added.

The publisher said it had also facilitated the participation of Pakistani media professionals covering the fair, including Sabir Hussain Bukhari, chief editor and chief executive of Zamana News Media Group.

Representatives of Moon Light Publishers said exposure to international publishing networks could improve educational publishing, support translation projects, and help Pakistani authors reach overseas audiences.

The delegation is expected to hold business meetings during the fair and explore partnerships relevant to Pakistan’s publishing and education sectors, the statement added.