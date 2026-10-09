Female teacher sexually assaulted 16-year-old student on school trip

A former teacher at Newington College, a prestigious Sydney private school, faces nine child abuse charges after being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a student under 16.

Court documents detail that 32-year-old Deandra Kontou (formerly known as Ms. Haralambidis) engaged in illicit behavior over six months in 2017.

Prosecutors alleged Kontou exposed the minor to indecent media, sent improper messages, and coerced him into sexual activity within campus grounds during class hours.

She is also accused of touching and sexually assaulting the victim during an off-site school trip to Fitzroy Island.

Kontou resigned in 2019 following internal reports. However, she secured a position at public school Georges River College in 2024 before her recent arrest.

Sutherland Local Court granted her bail under strict terms, requiring daily police check-ins, the surrender of her passport, and a complete ban on teaching minors.

The New South Wales Department of Education has since revoked her teaching accreditation.

The suspect is slated to stand trial at Burwood Local Court next month.