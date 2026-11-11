FBR waives Rs25,000 surcharge for new taxpayers

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished the Rs25,000 surcharge for new taxpayers and allowed them to join the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) without any additional fee.

According to the FBR, taxpayers must meet one condition to qualify for the exemption: they must not purchase any property for the next six months.

Those wishing to join the ATL will have to submit an undertaking to the FBR, for which the board has introduced a new form, ATLU.

Taxpayers will be able to file the electronic undertaking through the IRIS system.

Under the new procedure, once the undertaking is submitted, taxpayers will be barred from buying or acquiring property for six months, and their property purchases during this period will be monitored.

The FBR said that if a taxpayer buys or acquires property within the six-month period, the surcharge exemption granted to them will be withdrawn.

Under this measure, new taxpayers have been given the opportunity to join the Active Taxpayer List without paying the Rs25,000 surcharge, provided they comply with the prescribed conditions.