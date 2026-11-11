Raza Dar, seven others indicted in foreign women’s rape case

LAHORE – A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday framed charges against eight accused, among them the main suspect Raza Dar, in the case of two foreign women who were allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted.

Additional Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Gondal presided over the proceedings, in which jail officials brought Dar and the other accused to court. The judge summoned the prosecution’s witnesses to appear and record their statements on December 10.

The case was registered at the Defence C police station under provisions covering rape and kidnapping.

What the FIR says

According to the first information report, the two women, one from the Netherlands and one from Venezuela, were invited to Pakistan by Dar. He is described in the FIR as the grandson of a prominent political figure, and he had entered a business partnership with them in Singapore in October 2025.

The women reached Lahore on June 29, 2026, after Dar arranged their visas. The FIR alleges that they were forcibly taken to a house in Y-Block, Defence, and held at gunpoint there. It claims they were sexually assaulted and brutally beaten, including with weapons, while the suspects demanded a $1.5 million ransom.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the women and sell their organs if the money was not paid.

The ordeal came to an end when one of the women managed to reach her father in the Netherlands. He alerted Lahore Police through the 15 emergency helpline, and officers carried out a rescue operation, recovering both women within two hours.