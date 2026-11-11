Polygraph test of suspect Ahsan completed in anchor Rabia Ahsan murder case

LAHORE – The polygraph test of Ahsan, the suspect in custody in the murder of anchorperson Rabia Ahsan in Rawalpindi, has been completed at the Lahore Forensic Laboratory.

According to police sources, the test lasted more than an hour. During it, the suspect’s blood pressure, heartbeat, pulse and various movements were monitored.

Sources said the experts questioned the suspect on different aspects of what happened on the day of the incident.

Police sources added that, now that the test is complete, the suspect is likely to be moved back to Rawalpindi shortly.

The report of the polygraph test will be available in three days, and it will be written by the experts, according to police sources.