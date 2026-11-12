Punjab University Professor accused of Harassing Young Children

LAHORE – New allegations involving harassment and mistreatment of young children rocked University of the Punjab, as associate professor facing serious accusations from families residing in the institution’s residential hostels.

A CCTV footage also surfaced, showing faculty member Dr Javed Akhtar confronting a seven-year-old boy, raising concerns over children’s safety and the university administration’s handling of repeated complaints.

Dr Javed Akhtar, an associate professor in PU Department of Chemical Engineering, has been accused of threatening and harassing children living in the family hostel. Several residents reportedly submitted written complaints to the university administration, demanding action against the faculty member.

The controversy gained further attention after CCTV footage surfaced showing an incident involving the professor and a young boy inside the residential compound.

The footage shows Dr Akhtar stopping a seven-year-old child riding a bicycle before kicking the bicycle. The incident added to growing concerns among parents about the treatment of children within the university’s residential facilities.

The allegations extend beyond the recorded incident, as a female complainant has accused the professor of repeatedly harassing young girls residing in the family hostel. The claims have reportedly heightened anxiety among families who fear for their children’s safety. However, despite the seriousness of the complaints, questions are being raised over the university’s response.

Punjab University House Allotment Committee reportedly been aware of the allegations for approximately six months, yet its action has remained limited to issuing a show-cause notice to the accused professor, per reports.

Sources cited in the report claim that influential official of Higher Education Commission (HEC) has allegedly intervened on behalf of Dr Javed Akhtar, discouraging the committee from pursuing stronger action. These claims of outside pressure have not been independently verified, and no evidence establishing such intervention has been made public in the available report.

The prolonged handling of complaints has reportedly created an atmosphere of uncertainty and concern among families living in Punjab University’s residential hostels.

Parents and residents are increasingly worried about whether sufficient safeguards are in place to protect children and whether complaints involving university employees are being addressed fairly.

Dr Javed Akhtar and Punjab University House Allotment Committee are yet to respond to serious allegations.