Sharjah Book Authority eyes wider global reach and investment in publishing technology

SHARJAH – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) discussed plans to expand its presence in international publishing markets and invest in book-industry technology at its seventh board meeting, held during the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair.

SBA Chairperson Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi chaired the meeting, which reviewed international partnerships and discussed ways to support emerging publishers, improve digital services and encourage reading.

She said the cultural strategy set out by Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi sought to make books and knowledge part of everyday life through sustained work across the sector.

“Our responsibility at Sharjah Book Authority is to maintain this momentum, continue developing this ecosystem, and provide new opportunities and experiences that make culture and books a greater part of people’s lives and enable them to reach new generations,” she said.

Publishing rights meetings rise

SBA Chief Executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri presented figures showing that the 2026 Sharjah International Publishers Conference drew 1,888 publishers from 126 countries, up from 1,604 publishers from 116 countries in 2025.

The conference hosted 7,980 meetings to trade publishing and translation rights, an increase of more than 140 per cent from the previous year, according to figures presented to the board.

The board also reviewed Sharjah’s participation as guest of honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair in May, which included the translation of six Emirati titles into Polish. It discussed a partnership with Malaysian bookseller BookXcess that gives Big Bad Wolf Sharjah development rights in markets across the Middle East and Africa.

Fund moves towards direct investment

The board reviewed plans by the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund, known as Onshur, to invest directly in publishing technology companies. The move would extend the fund’s work, which includes training publishing professionals and supporting emerging businesses.

Board members also discussed improving sales tracking and market analysis to better understand industry trends and the needs of publishers and readers.