COP31 at the halfway mark: Five takeaways from Antalya

ANTALYA – The UN climate summit in Turkey is being billed as the “implementation COP,” a gathering meant to turn commitments into concrete action after years of pledges. It runs until November 20, and here is what has defined it so far.
- Electricity takes centre stage. Turkey’s presidency is promoting a “35-by-35” pledge, which would lift electricity’s share of global final energy use to 35% by 2035 from about 23% today. Analysts caution that countries could hit the target simply by adding demand or keeping fossil fuels in their power systems.
- Money is the main fight. The talks opened with an early row over finance. Developing countries want faster access to climate funds, while a senior EU official warned there is little political appetite for new funding pledges.
- Fossil fuels are sidelined, but not forgotten. The fossil fuel transition is not a formal agenda item. UN chief António Guterres nonetheless urged leaders to cut emissions faster and speed up a just transition away from fossil fuels.
- Fewer leaders, more questions. Organisers expect fewer world leaders than at any COP in years. President Donald Trump sent no officials, though a US congressional delegation is attending.
- Business and trade shadows. A Turkish oil refiner is the top corporate sponsor, and China is pushing for talks on tariffs and the free flow of green technology.