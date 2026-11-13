COP31 at the halfway mark: Five takeaways from Antalya

ANTALYA – The UN climate summit in Turkey is being billed as the “implementation COP,” a gathering meant to turn commitments into concrete action after years of pledges. It runs until November 20, and here is what has defined it so far.

Electricity takes centre stage. Turkey’s presidency is promoting a “35-by-35” pledge, which would lift electricity’s share of global final energy use to 35% by 2035 from about 23% today. Analysts caution that countries could hit the target simply by adding demand or keeping fossil fuels in their power systems. Money is the main fight. The talks opened with an early row over finance. Developing countries want faster access to climate funds, while a senior EU official warned there is little political appetite for new funding pledges. Fossil fuels are sidelined, but not forgotten. The fossil fuel transition is not a formal agenda item. UN chief António Guterres nonetheless urged leaders to cut emissions faster and speed up a just transition away from fossil fuels. Fewer leaders, more questions. Organisers expect fewer world leaders than at any COP in years. President Donald Trump sent no officials, though a US congressional delegation is attending. Business and trade shadows. A Turkish oil refiner is the top corporate sponsor, and China is pushing for talks on tariffs and the free flow of green technology.