Pay by QR code, win rewards: PRA rolls out incentive scheme for dining sector

LAHORE – The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to launch a reward scheme to encourage customers in the hotel and restaurant sector to make digital payments through QR codes.

Under the scheme, customers who pay digitally will get the convenience of cashless payment along with the chance to win prizes.

A meeting on digital monitoring and databases was held under the chairmanship of PRA Chairman Muazzam Iqbal Sipra. It was briefed on priority measures being taken in service sectors to promote a tax culture and e-payments.

According to a PRA spokesperson, the aim of the reward scheme is to encourage the public to adopt digital methods instead of cash payments. Customers paying through QR codes will get the chance to win prizes, while an awareness campaign will also be run to promote the trend of digital transactions in hotels and restaurants.

The meeting directed the relevant departments to monitor, on a priority basis, any complaints customers face during digital payments, and to set up an effective system for their immediate resolution. The spokesperson said strict legal action will be taken against those who refuse to accept payment through QR codes.

According to the PRA, promoting digital payments will bring transparency to business transactions and increase public trust in the tax system. Measures will also be taken through the EIMS to ensure transparency in business activities and tax payments.