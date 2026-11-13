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28 children packed into one rickshaw: Driver arrested in Alipur after video goes viral

By Web Desk
7:46 pm | Nov 13, 2026
28 Children Packed Into One Rickshaw Driver Arrested In Alipur After Video Goes Viral

ALIPUR – A rickshaw driver in Alipur has been arrested after a video went viral showing 28 young schoolchildren, boys and girls, crammed into a single rickshaw, putting their lives at risk.

The video also shows some of the children sitting on the roof of the moving rickshaw.

Following the incident, City Alipur police took action. Officers made the students get down from the dangerously overloaded vehicle and arranged for them to be taken home in other rickshaws.

According to a police spokesperson, the driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at City Alipur police station.

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