Gold price falls by Rs4,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices declined further in both international and domestic markets, Express News reported.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $49 per ounce to $3,891, prompting a drop in rates at home as well.

In local markets, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs4,900 to Rs411,636. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs4,201 to Rs352,911.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola declined by Rs111 to Rs5,467, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs95 to Rs4,687.