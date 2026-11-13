Pakistan will join world’s major economies even before 2050: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan’s economy is moving along a path of growth and transformation with renewed confidence, and that, God willing, the country will join the ranks of the world’s major economies even before 2050.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, the prime minister welcomed the international investors and distinguished guests attending the conference. He thanked Barrick for maintaining its confidence in Pakistan.

Citing a Goldman Sachs forecast that Pakistan could become the world’s sixth-largest economy by 2075, he said that, God willing, Pakistan would make it into the group of major economies even earlier than 2050.

The prime minister said the country must stop exporting its valuable mineral resources in raw form. These resources will be used for domestic industries, he said, adding that the day is not far when minerals will be put to use for the country’s downstream industry.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Reko Diq project holds one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of copper and gold. Stalled for two decades, the project is now moving toward practical completion and the operational stage, he said.

He said Pakistan does not want merely to extract raw minerals and send them abroad. The aim, he said, is to extract minerals, process and refine them in Pakistan, and then export the finished products. The journey is difficult, he said, but the government is determined.

The prime minister said an equal and fair partnership benefits both Pakistan and investors, and promised a level playing field and policy continuity for them.

He said procedures are being simplified to meet investors’ expectations, and that full transparency will be ensured in the issuance of licences and agreements.

Shehbaz Sharif added that the federal and provincial governments will work together to promote the minerals sector.