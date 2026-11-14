16 terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 16 terrorists in counterterrorism operations in North Waziristan and surrounding areas over the past 12 hours, while two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during exchanges of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said security forces conducted operations against militant hideouts at several locations in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, 12 militants were killed during an operation in Ali Khel, while two were eliminated in Mir Ali and another two in Datta Khel.

The statement added that two Afghan nationals allegedly linked to the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij were also among those killed.

Two Pakistan Army personnel lost their lives during the operations. They were identified as 43-year-old Havildar Ismat Ali and 32-year-old Naik Aftab Ali.

Havildar Ismat Ali belonged to Swabi district, while Naik Aftab Ali was a resident of Mardan district.

The ISPR said the soldiers fought bravely during the exchange of fire and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The military’s media wing further stated that the operations dealt a significant blow to the militant network. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the killed militants.

According to the ISPR, the militants had been involved in several terrorist activities, including the killing of innocent civilians.

The statement added that counterterrorism operations under the country’s resolve for stability, Azm-e-Istehkam, would continue at full pace.

The military reiterated its commitment to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country, saying the sacrifices of security personnel further strengthen the nation’s resolve against terrorism.