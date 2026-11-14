Pakistani actress Dananeer Mobeen wins best actress award in Moscow

Pakistani actress Dananeer Mobeen has won the Best Actress award at the International Eurasian Film Awards, also known as the Diamond Butterfly Film Awards, held in Moscow.

The award ceremony brought together artists and performers from different parts of the world, with Dananeer among the nominees competing for the Best Actress honour.

She received the award in recognition of her performance in the Pakistani film Mera Lyari

The film highlights the culture and sporting traditions of Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi, while also exploring themes of women’s empowerment.

Dananeer’s achievement has brought international recognition to her performance in the film and added another milestone to her acting career.