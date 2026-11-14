Japanese cars available in Pakistan within Rs3.1 million to Rs3.5 million budget

Car buyers looking for Japanese vehicles in Pakistan with a budget of Rs3.1 million to Rs3.5 million have several options, including models from Toyota, Daihatsu and Nissan.

According to the available vehicle price list shared by a Facebook page, several Japanese cars from different model years are listed within this price range.

The Toyota Vitz (2016–17) is listed at Rs3.5 million, making it the most expensive option among the vehicles featured.

The Daihatsu Mira (2019–20) is priced at Rs3.4 million, while the Nissan Dayz (2018–19) is available for Rs3.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Honda City (2015–16) is listed at Rs3.1 million, making it the most affordable vehicle in the advertised selection.

Japanese Cars and Listed Prices

Toyota Vitz (2016–17): Rs3.5 million

Daihatsu Mira (2019–20): Rs3.4 million

Nissan Dayz (2018–19): Rs3.3 million

Honda City (2015–16): Rs3.1 million

The listed options provide prospective buyers with a price comparison of four vehicles within the Rs3.1 million to Rs3.5 million range.