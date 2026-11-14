Pakistan to host Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers summit

ISLAMABAD – The 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers will be held in Islamabad on 15-16 November 2026.

The Meeting will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and will be attended by Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegations of ECO Member States, along with representatives of the ECO Secretariat and its subsidiary bodies.

The Ministerial Meeting will be preceded by the Meeting of Senior Officials (SOM) of ECO Member States, which will review the activities and programmes of the Organization, assess the work of its subsidiary bodies, and finalize the agenda and draft outcome documents for consideration by the Ministers during COM.

As Chair of the ECO for 2026-2027, Pakistan will seek to advance the Organization’s objectives under the theme “Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO”. Pakistan’s Chairmanship will focus on strengthening regional connectivity and deepening regional integration to strengthen regional partnerships, and promote collective efforts towards greater prosperity, sustainable development, and a more integrated and resilient ECO region.

This would also provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the ECO’s role as an effective platform for regional cooperation, dialogue, and economic collaboration. Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the ECO offers an opportunity to position Pakistan as a regional connectivity hub, facilitator of logistic supply chains and an agenda setter for regional trade. These efforts will contribute towards unlocking the region’s considerable economic potential and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation are translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people of ECO Member States.