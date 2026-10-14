New School Timings announced in Punjab from October 16

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced revised timings for all government schools from October 16, 2026, with separate schedules for single-shift and double-shift institutions until March 31, 2027.

Punjab School Education Department revised timings for all government schools and new timetable will change school closing times on Fridays and establish separate operating hours for morning and afternoon shifts.

Under the new schedule, single-shift schools will operate from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while Friday classes will end at 12:30 p.m. Schools running double shifts will follow separate schedules for their morning and afternoon sessions.

Punjab Govt School Timings 2026–27 School Type Day Timings Single-Shift Monday to Thursday 8:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Single-Shift Friday 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Double-Shift (Morning) Monday to Thursday 8:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Double-Shift (Morning) Friday 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Double-Shift (Afternoon) Monday to Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Double-Shift (Afternoon) Friday 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. For the morning shift at double-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:45 a.m. and continue until 1:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the morning session will end at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon shift will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, classes will start at 2 p.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m.

The School Education Department has instructed all chief executive officers of district education authorities across Punjab to ensure that government schools implement the revised timings without deviation.

The notification, signed by School Education Secretary Muddassir Riaz Malik, also allows district education officials to adjust the 15-minute interval between opening and closing times at girls’ schools according to local requirements.