Russia backs Pakistan’s Counterterrorism efforts in meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral security cooperation as Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, with regional security and closer institutional coordination high on the agenda.

ISPR shared an update of the meeting, which brought together Russian minister and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) to discuss matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security environment and ways to expand cooperation between the two countries’ security institutions.

During the discussions, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening institutional linkages and improving coordination between Pakistani and Russian security agencies to advance their shared interests.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen its longstanding relations with Russia, emphasising the importance of expanding practical cooperation, particularly in the security domain.

The meeting underscored the two countries’ interest in enhancing engagement on security-related matters amid a regional environment in which coordination and cooperation remain important for peace and stability.

Russian Interior Minister Kolokoltsev, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability. He also acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of Islamabad and Moscow to maintaining closer institutional engagement and exploring avenues for more effective bilateral security cooperation.