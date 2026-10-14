Gun attack on PML-N MPA’s Lahore residence, family present inside

LAHORE – Unknown armed men opened fire at the Lahore residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aun Hameed Dogar, who represents Muzaffargarh. A case has been registered, and police are investigating the incident.

According to police, the firing took place at around 11 p.m. on October 8 at the lawmaker’s residence in Tariq Garden, Lahore. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), unidentified armed men fired multiple rounds from automatic weapons from outside the residence, damaging windowpanes, walls and other property. Two vehicles parked inside the house were also hit by bullets.

The FIR stated that Sardar Aun Hameed Dogar’s wife and children were inside the house at the time of the shooting. The family members took shelter to save their lives, while the armed suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Lahore police said the case was registered on October 9 at Kahna Police Station on the complaint of the MPA’s brother-in-law, Muhammad Junaid Shoaib Dogar. The case was registered under Sections 324 and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Investigations are underway to identify and arrest the unidentified suspects.

Speaking about the incident, Sardar Aun Hameed Dogar confirmed that his Lahore residence had been targeted. He said he was not in Lahore at the time and was instead present in his constituency, while his family was at home.

He said the room where his wife and children were present was also targeted by gunfire, adding that they had been saved by the grace of Allah.

“We have been living in this house since 2016,” he said.

The MPA further confirmed that a case had been registered over the firing incident. According to him, police are investigating the matter.