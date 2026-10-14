Three-day holiday break expected in November

LAHORE – Students and government employees across Pakistan may enjoy three consecutive days off in November, as the weekly holidays are expected to coincide with Iqbal Day.

According to details, Pakistan observes a public holiday on November 9 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet and philosopher known as the Poet of the East.

Under this year’s official calendar, Iqbal Day will fall on Monday, November 9. With Saturday and Sunday preceding the occasion, government employees are expected to enjoy three consecutive days off.

Educational institutions are also expected to remain closed from November 7 to 9, giving students a three-day holiday break.