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Sahibzada Farhan smashes Abhishek Sharma’s record for most runs in three-match T20I series

By Web Desk
6:53 pm | Oct 14, 2026
Sahibzada Farhan Set To Pip Indias Sharma As No 1 T20 Batsman

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan on Tuesday broke India opener Abhishek Sharma’s record for the most runs scored in a three-match bilateral T20 International (T20I) series between two full-member nations.

Farhan, who was appointed Pakistan’s full-time T20I captain ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, made a memorable start to his first home assignment as skipper by scoring half-centuries in all three matches.

The right-handed batter amassed 238 runs at an impressive average of 79.33 and a strike rate of 165.27, earning the Player of the Series award.

With this achievement, Farhan surpassed Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of 229 runs in a three-match bilateral T20I series between full-member nations. The Indian opener set the benchmark during India’s home series against Afghanistan earlier this year, scoring at an average of 76.33, including a century and a half-century.

Farhan began the Sri Lanka series with a match-winning knock of 89 off 53 balls, striking 10 fours and four sixes. His innings helped Pakistan chase down a target of 183 and secure a four-wicket victory.

The 30-year-old continued his outstanding form in the second match, scoring 73 off just 44 deliveries. His contribution helped Pakistan post a massive total of 215 for three wickets. Sri Lanka managed only 133 for seven in their 20 overs, handing Pakistan a series-clinching victory.

Farhan maintained his consistency in the final match, smashing 76 off 47 balls to help Pakistan set a competitive total against Sri Lanka. However, his efforts could not prevent a defeat as the visitors successfully chased down the target to claim a consolation victory.

Despite Pakistan losing the final match, Farhan’s remarkable consistency across the series secured him the record and the Player of the Series honour.

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