Pakistani national executed in Makkah for heroin smuggling

MAKKAH – A Pakistani national has been executed in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after being convicted of heroin smuggling, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced.

According to the ministry, security authorities investigated the case and referred it to the competent court. After the charges were proven, the court sentenced the accused to death. The sentence was carried out following approval by the Supreme Court and the issuance of a royal order.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said strict penalties would continue to be imposed on individuals involved in drug smuggling.

Two Bangladeshi Nationals, Including a Woman, Executed in Makkah

In a separate case, two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were also executed in Makkah.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the two individuals were accused of involvement in an immoral act. Security authorities arrested them and, after completing investigations, formally charged them before referring the case to the competent court.

The court found both individuals guilty and sentenced them to death. The sentences were subsequently carried out, the ministry said.

Saudi Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence of Sri Lankan National

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Sri Lankan national in a separate case.

According to Sri Lankan media reports, 24-year-old Sivarasa Anujan had been sentenced to death over allegations of publishing an offensive post.

Sri Lankan Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said an appeal had been filed against the ruling.

He added that the development had been made possible through the Sri Lankan government’s sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.