Abbas Ahsan assigned policing responsibilities for 12 KP districts

PESHAWAR – Grade-21 police officer Abbas Ahsan has been assigned responsibility for policing affairs in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to an official notification issued by the provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the notification, Abbas Ahsan was previously serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Headquarters. He has now been entrusted with overseeing policing matters in 12 districts across the province.

The notification was issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed.