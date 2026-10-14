Houthi Leader Akram Amer Captured by Yemeni forces amid Deadly attacks on Leadership

SANAA — Yemeni forces reportedly captured senior Houthi figure Akram Amer in the western countryside of Taiz, while separate, unverified claims suggest that several prominent figures within the Houthi leadership may have been wounded, killed, or detained.

The reported capture of Amer comes as fighting continues across multiple fronts, adding another potentially significant development to Yemen’s protracted conflict.

🚨🇾🇪 BREAKING NEWS | YEMEN

⚔️ The Yemeni Army has reportedly captured senior Houthi leader Akram Amer during operations in the western countryside of Taiz. 📍 The reported capture marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in Yemen as fighting continues across several fronts. 🔥🇾🇪 More updates to follow as further details emerge. — ARMY LIFE (@Sarfarosh_1947) October 14, 2026

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi was reportedly injured in an airstrike. Some reports allege that he underwent leg amputation and remains in intensive care, although these details have not been independently verified.

The allegations extend to the group’s senior military leadership. Reports claim that Houthi Defense Minister Muhammad al-Atifi and military spokesman Yahya Saree have been killed. Other unconfirmed accounts place Saree’s body at Kuwait Hospital in Sana’a. Separately, a Houthi political figure has reportedly been arrested in the capital, though the individual’s identity and the circumstances of the alleged detention remain unclear.

These claims surfaced amid reports of intensified Saudi-led coalition airstrikes following alleged Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport, raising questions about the potential scale and consequences of the latest escalation.

The recent developments shows serious challenge to Houthi movement’s leadership and command structure. However, no definitive conclusion can be drawn until the reported captures, injuries, deaths and arrests are independently confirmed.

The development comes amid Houthi strike on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran after Saudi attack on an oil facility in Sana’a raised fears of a wider regional escalation.

Experts warned that the conflict could worsen before any resolution emerges, as Riyadh faces growing pressure over its security and energy infrastructure.