Petrol Price rises to Rs393.86 per Litre, Diesel dips to Rs396.65

ISLAMABAD – Petrol consumers in Pakistan are facing another price hike, with the fuel rate rising by Rs1.20 per litre, while diesel users have received only marginal relief under the latest petroleum price revision.

The revised rates, reportedly effective from October 15, 2026, bring petrol prices to Rs393.86 per litre, up from Rs392.66. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel (HSD) has become slightly cheaper, falling by 17 paisas from Rs396.82 to Rs396.65 per litre.

The adjustment comes after expectations of a possible reduction in petrol prices, making the latest increase an unwelcome development for motorists already paying nearly Rs394 per litre.

The latest adjustment offers little comfort to consumers. Petrol users will now pay an additional Rs1.20 for every litre purchased, while diesel consumers will save just 17 paisas per litre. Although the diesel reduction provides a slight price concession, the petrol increase adds to the financial pressure on motorists and households that depend on fuel for daily transportation.

With petrol now priced at Rs393.86 per litre and diesel at Rs396.65, both major fuels remain close to the Rs400 mark.

Global oil prices remained firm amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East. Brent crude rose 13 cents to $105.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 1.33% to $95.39, its highest level in more than two weeks.

Market concerns were fuelled by an attack on Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company headquarters and growing threats to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said the risk of disruptions to regional oil supplies continued to support prices, although exports had largely held up so far.