Update for Corolla Facelift Buyers as Toyota cuts Prices by Rs1Lac

Toyota Corolla Facelift comes with lower prices for selected variants, as the company axed prices for two variants, revised styling, and additional cabin features. The introductory ex-factory prices range from Rs6.099 million to Rs7.749 million, according to automotive reports dated October 14, 2026.

The biggest headline for budget-conscious buyers is a Rs103,000 reduction in the prices of both 1.6 Altis Manual and 1.6 Altis CVTi. At the other end of the lineup, Toyota has introduced a Grande variant with a chestnut interior, priced Rs40,000 above the black-interior version. The update, however, is not an entirely new-generation Corolla. Instead, it refreshes Pakistan’s long-running 11th-generation model with exterior revisions, interior changes and additional convenience features, while retaining the existing petrol engines and transmission options.

Toyota Corolla 2027 Prices in Pakistan

Variant Old Price New Price Price Change 1.6 Altis MT 6,202,000 6,099,000 −103,000 1.6 Altis CVTi 6,802,000 6,699,000 −103,000 1.6 Altis CVTi SE 7,339,000 7,339,000 No change 1.8 Altis CVTi 7,029,000 7,029,000 No change 1.8 Altis CVTi Grande, Black Interior 7,709,000 7,709,000 No change

With a difference of Rs1.65 million between the least expensive and most expensive variants, the refreshed Corolla lineup offers several configurations across the Rs6 million to Rs8 million price bracket.

The revised price list brings some relief for buyers considering the entry-level 1.6-litre models. 1.6 Altis MT has dropped from Rs6,202,000 to Rs6,099,000, while the 1.6 Altis CVTi is now priced at Rs6,699,000 instead of Rs6,802,000. Both variants have received an identical reduction of Rs103,000.

Not every model has become cheaper, however. The 1.6 Altis CVTi SE, 1.8 Altis CVTi and Grande with the black interior have reportedly retained their previous prices.

The new chestnut-interior Grande is priced at Rs7,749,000, carrying a Rs40,000 premium over the black-interior version. Meanwhile, the beige-interior Grande has been discontinued as part of the reported lineup changes.

Toyota’s latest refresh focuses heavily on appearance, particularly on the higher-specification variants. The facelift reportedly introduces a revised front grille and bumper, piano-black exterior detailing and integrated LED fog lamps on selected trims. The rear design has also received updates, while certain variants feature new 16-inch machine-finished alloy wheels.

The reported introductory prices apply to eligible vehicles invoiced between October 16 and December 31, 2026, subject to availability. The arrangement reportedly covers new bookings as well as existing orders placed by October 15, 2026, where a balance remains payable, provided the vehicles are invoiced within the specified period.

However, the introductory prices may not remain unchanged until delivery. Adjustments to government taxes, levies, tariffs, exchange rates or other applicable policies could affect the final invoice.