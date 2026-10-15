Forex Rates in Pakistan Today – October 14 2026 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal

KARACHI – Forex rates in Pakistan recorded slight changes on October 15, 2026. According to currency rates provided for local exchange market, US Dollar is being bought at Rs277.40 and sold at Rs280.35. UK pound sterling is available at buying rate of Rs366.13 and a selling rate of Rs370.72, while Euro is quoted at Rs309.33 for buying and Rs314.51 for selling.

UAE Dirham is being bought at Rs75.5 and sold at Rs76.24. Saudi riyal stands at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.

Latest Forex Rates in Pakistan Today

Following are buying and selling rates of major international currencies in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

The US dollar is being bought at Rs277.40 and sold at Rs280.35 in the provided exchange rate list. The buying rate represents the price at which an exchange dealer buys dollars from customers, while the selling rate is the price customers pay to purchase dollars.

Pound and Euro Rates in Pakistan

The British pound is being sold at Rs366 13, while its buying rate stands at Rs370.72. Meanwhile, the euro is being bought at Rs309.33 and sold at Rs314.51.

Both currencies are closely watched by Pakistanis travelling to Europe and the United Kingdom, as well as students, overseas workers and businesses making payments abroad.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham Rates

Saudi riyal is available at Rs74.50 for selling, compared with a buying rate of Rs73.85. The UAE dirham is being sold at Rs75.50 and bought at Rs76.14.

These currencies are particularly important for Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as their exchange rates affect the rupee value of remittances sent to families in Pakistan.