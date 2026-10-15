Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 15 October 2026

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs437,836 on October 15, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,000 during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,572 to Rs375,373.

Gold also shed value in the international market, where its price decreased by $30 per ounce to reach $4,153.

The decline in global prices impacted the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also witnessed downward trend on Wednesday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,360 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000 Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices