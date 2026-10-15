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Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 15 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:17 am | Oct 15, 2026
Gold Prices Decline In Pakistan After Four Day Winning Streak

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs437,836 on October 15, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,000 during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,572 to Rs375,373.

Gold also shed value in the international market, where its price decreased by $30 per ounce to reach $4,153.

The decline in global prices impacted the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also witnessed downward trend on Wednesday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,360 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate
Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000
Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices

purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams
22-karat Rs401,350 Rs34,409 Rs344,093
21-karat Rs383,106 Rs328,45 Rs328,451
18-karat Rs328,377 Rs28,153 Rs281,530

 

 

 

 

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