Toyota Corolla Facelift; Here’s What’s New for 2026 Model

Toyota is giving decade-old Corolla another major makeover, but don’t expect an all-new car. IMC pulled covers off latest facelift of the Corolla in Pakistan, bringing a fresh look and a handful of long-awaited equipment upgrades to the country’s familiar 11th-generation sedan.

But there is a catch as this is still same 11th-generation Corolla underneath. The platform, body dimensions, engines, transmissions and overall shape remain largely untouched. Instead, Toyota has focused on giving the Corolla a newer face, a revised cabin and more technology.

Apparently, the new car comes up with cosmetic changes. Toyota redesigned front grille, bumper and overall fascia, giving the Corolla a more aggressive and contemporary appearance. The rear bumper has also been revised. The facelift brings a new design for the Corolla’s 16-inch machine-finished alloy wheels.These are expected on relevant CVT and higher-spec variants, while the base 1.6 MT remains the more basic offering and may not receive alloy wheels. The new wheel design is another small change that helps distinguish the facelift from the outgoing X Package model.

One of more noticeable cabin changes is the move away from the previous black-and-beige interior combinations. The facelift adopts an all-black interior as the standard theme, accompanied by revised trim and accent finishes. Toyota introduced Warm Steel and related Warm Metal/Piano Black-style finishes to give the dashboard and door panels a fresher appearance.

The biggest interior change is reserved for the flagship 1.8 Grande. Toyota is offering a Dark Chestnut two-tone interior, combining black and dark chestnut upholstery with contrasting beige/gold-brown stitching.

This gives the Grande a more premium appearance and separates it visually from the rest of the range. Some Grande descriptions also point to a black roof liner, adding to the sportier cabin theme.

Despite the facelift, Toyota has not increased the size of the infotainment display. Corolla continues with its 9-inch capacitive touchscreen. However, the important change is what the screen can now do.

Selected higher variants now receive wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The feature is confirmed for the Grande and is also listed for the 1.8 CVT-i in detailed variant specifications. The lower versions remain more basic, continuing with features such as Bluetooth, USB, AUX, radio and MirrorLink.

Toyota has also upgraded Bluetooth to version 5.0 across the range. Another small but useful update is hidden inside the cabin. The rear USB setup now includes both Type-A and Type-C ports.

The audio system has also gets makeover. The old Corolla used six locally sourced speakers. The facelift moves to imported speakers with Panasonic tweeters.

Detailed descriptions refer to either six speakers overall or four main speakers plus two Panasonic tweeters. Either way, Toyota has upgraded the audio hardware across the range.

Lighting is another area where Toyota expanded equipment. LED headlights, DRLs and automatic headlamp levelling are now available on all but the entry-level model. Previously, this equipment generally started from the 1.6 CVTi SE and above. The facelift also brings a rear fog lamp to all variants except the base version.

1.8 Grande now gets 2 front parking sensors, 4 rear parking sensors and six sensors in total.

But Toyota has replaced some of the older colors. Silver Metallic gives way to Metal Stream Metallic, while Graphite Grey is replaced by Celestite Grey. The previously available Phantom Brown has also been dropped.

As of latest reports, official facelift pricing had not yet been announced by IMC. The old Corolla range was priced at roughly 6.1 million to 7.7 million ex-factory, depending on the variant. The new pricing will ultimately determine how attractive the facelift becomes against newer competitors.

Toyota’s 2026 Corolla facelift is not a new-generation revolution. It is a calculated attempt to keep the company’s long-running sedan competitive for a few more years.