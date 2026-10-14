Pakistan, Oman open New Doors for Cooperation in Media, IT and Diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Oman reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors, as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi in Islamabad.

PM Sharif stressed deep-rooted bonds between the two countries, saying their shared religion, geographical proximity, common history, cultural links and centuries-old people-to-people connections provided a strong foundation for enduring brotherly relations. Calling Oman a brotherly nation, an important maritime neighbour and a valuable regional partner, the prime minister expressed confidence that the two countries could further expand mutually beneficial cooperation through sustained diplomatic engagement and institutional collaboration.

The meeting came as Pakistan and Oman held the eighth session of their Joint Ministerial Commission, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the high-level engagement and reaffirming their resolve to strengthen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced hope that the commission’s meeting would open further avenues for cooperation and help translate the longstanding friendship between the two nations into tangible mutual benefits. He also praised Oman’s principled support for resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi thanked the Pakistani government for its warm welcome and hospitality, expressing optimism that the commission’s deliberations would advance cooperation across multiple sectors.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and promote peaceful solutions to outstanding issues, highlighting the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement amid regional challenges. A key highlight of the engagement was the signing ceremony for the protocol of the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides signed agreements and memorandums of understanding covering several areas of cooperation, including media collaboration, the exchange of news and information, the preparation and preservation of historical documents, communications and information technology, and the facilitation of exchanges between diplomatic and official delegations.

The agreements reflect both countries’ intention to broaden institutional links and strengthen coordination in areas of shared interest.

Foreign Minister Al Busaidi is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the eighth session of the Joint Ministerial Commission alongside Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.