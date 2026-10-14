Pakistan Hockey League launched, inaugural season set for 2027

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in collaboration with Media Cast, held a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday to formally lay the foundation for the Pakistan Hockey League, with its inaugural season scheduled to take place in 2027.

The league will feature six franchise teams competing over a 15-day period. The teams will include local hockey players alongside prominent international stars.

The Pakistan Hockey League aims to revive hockey in the country through active participation from the private sector and sponsors. The initiative is expected to establish a sustainable commercial structure for hockey in Pakistan while providing local players with opportunities to learn from leading international players and coaches.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon, Special Assistant on Political Affairs Talha Burki, PHF President Mohiuddin Wani and Media Cast CEO Salman Danish attended the ceremony.

Several prominent hockey figures, including Hassan Sardar, Shehnaz Sheikh, Shahbaz Senior, Tahir Zaman and Khawaja Junaid, also participated in the event.

The former hockey stars described the Pakistan Hockey League as a significant milestone towards the revival of the sport in the country.

The initiative is expected to provide a platform for local talent, attract private investment and strengthen Pakistan’s hockey ecosystem through international exposure and professional competition.