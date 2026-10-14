FinMin Aurangzeb meets IMF deputy managing director to discuss Pakistan’s economic progress

BANGKOK – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke to discuss Pakistan’s economic progress and reform priorities on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb appreciated the partnership with the IMF and stressed the importance of strong political commitment and consistent implementation of economic reforms.

The finance minister also highlighted Pakistan’s return to international capital markets and the strong participation of investors.

He briefed the IMF deputy managing director on targeted fuel subsidy measures introduced to protect vulnerable segments of society and maintain social cohesion.

The meeting also highlighted an increase in foreign exchange reserves, the achievement of primary fiscal surpluses for three consecutive years, and a decline in public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).

Both sides discussed the importance of ensuring sustainable economic growth, maintaining policy continuity and safeguarding spending on health and education while upholding fiscal discipline.

Emphasis was also placed on maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves and increasing government revenues.

The meeting further underscored the importance of mobilising resources for investment in human capital, infrastructure and public services to support Pakistan’s long-term economic development.