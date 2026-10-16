Pakistan’s Chief Justice Yahya Afridi conferred honorary Bencher Title by London’s Inner Temple

LONDON – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has been conferred the honour of an Honorary Bencher by London’s Inner Temple during his visit to the United Kingdom.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chief Justice Afridi attended the Benchers’ Night ceremony in London, where he was welcomed as an Honorary Bencher.

The statement said discussions were held during the ceremony on strengthening cooperation between judicial and legal institutions in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The discussions also covered ways to enhance judicial capacity, improve case management, and raise the quality and standards of judicial decision-writing.

According to the Supreme Court, the two sides also exchanged views on promoting legal ethics and improving professional standards in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.