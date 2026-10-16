Pakistan’s current account deficit widens to $356 million in September

KARACHI – Pakistan’s current account recorded a deficit of $356 million in September, marking a sharp deterioration from the previous month.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account deficit surged by 388% on a month-on-month basis, compared with just $73 million in August.

Economic analysts attributed the widening deficit to an increase in imports and a lack of significant improvement in exports, which put pressure on the country’s external account balance.

Data showed that Pakistan’s cumulative current account deficit stood at $874 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, covering July to September.

The current account deficit increased by 16% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.