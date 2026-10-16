Latest
Business

Pakistan’s current account deficit widens to $356 million in September

By Web Desk
6:35 pm | Oct 16, 2026
Pakistans Current Account Deficit Widens To 356 Million In September

KARACHI – Pakistan’s current account recorded a deficit of $356 million in September, marking a sharp deterioration from the previous month.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account deficit surged by 388% on a month-on-month basis, compared with just $73 million in August.

Economic analysts attributed the widening deficit to an increase in imports and a lack of significant improvement in exports, which put pressure on the country’s external account balance.

Data showed that Pakistan’s cumulative current account deficit stood at $874 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, covering July to September.

The current account deficit increased by 16% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now