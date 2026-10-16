Pakistan’s IT exports rise 19% to $435 million in September

KARACHI – Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports increased by 19% year-on-year to $435 million in September, reaching their highest level in nine months.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), IT exports also recorded a 10% month-on-month increase. During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, from July to September, IT exports reached $1.25 billion.

The central bank’s data further showed that IT exports increased by 20% between September last year and September this year, rising from $4 billion to $4.8 billion over the 12-month period.

Under the government’s Uraan Pakistan plan, a target has been set to increase the country’s IT exports to $10 billion by the end of fiscal year 2028-29.