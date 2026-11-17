KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that the country’s governance system did not fall apart on its own but was deliberately brought down, as a debate over a possible “system reset” continues.

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club, he was responding to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who in recent months has stirred political controversy by arguing that the current system had failed and required a reset, and by pushing for the creation of new administrative units.

Bilawal said few people dispute that the system has failed, yet nobody is discussing the causes. He argued that the solution on offer does not address the underlying problem behind the breakdown.

“If we want to tackle poverty, unemployment and inflation, we first have to determine why the system failed,” he said.

The PPP chief agreed that a reset was necessary but insisted it must be political in nature. Politicians, he said, are the people’s representatives, and public problems will remain unsolved unless they play their part.

He maintained that the system was pushed into failure, while admitting that he too bore some responsibility. “Everyone makes mistakes, but eventually they have to be corrected,” he said, asking how that could be done. He added that state institutions had lost their legitimacy, which needed to be restored.

Defence of Fazl

Bilawal also spoke up for Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whose relations with the government have worsened over recent weeks.

He said criticising the government is the opposition’s job in Parliament and its right, regardless of the manner in which Fazl chooses to do so.

Describing the opposition’s role as the most patriotic in Parliament, Bilawal said that when a government questions the patriotism of an opposition member, it wrongs not just the House and the system but the country itself.

He called differences of opinion in Parliament the strength and beauty of democracy.

“If the system is to be reset, the reset has to be political, and it should begin in Parliament,” he said, adding that the opposition has lost faith in how Parliament functions and that all sides must work to win that trust back.