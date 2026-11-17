MENLO PARK – Meta-owned video streaming app Instagram is allowing Reels creators to earn money, introducing new Amazon affiliate integration that allows eligible creators to earn commissions whenever followers purchase products featured in their content.

The latest move could change how influencers make money on social media, giving them direct opportunity to turn product reviews, recommendations and promotional videos into actual sales without directing followers to external links in their biographies.

Through the new partnership between Meta and Amazon, Instagram is bringing online shopping closer to its millions of content creators, opening another revenue stream beyond traditional advertising, brand sponsorships and subscriptions.

For years, Instagram influencers relied on brand collaborations, sponsored posts and promotional deals to generate income but now a simple product recommendation could bring them affiliate commission.

Under new system, eligible creators can connect their Instagram profiles to their Amazon Influencer accounts through the platform’s Professional Dashboard. Once accounts are connected, Instagram automatically generates affiliate links whenever creators tag eligible Amazon products in their Reels or feed posts.

These clickable shopping links appear in the bottom-left corner of the content, allowing viewers to explore featured products without searching for separate URLs. A tap directs users to the Amazon Shopping App, where they can complete their purchases.

Creators receive commissions when qualifying purchases are made through their affiliate links. Instagram creators can now feature up to 30 Amazon products in one Reel, while regular feed posts can include as many as 20 shoppable products.

This means a beauty influencer could showcase an entire makeup collection, a technology reviewer could post multiple gadgets, and lifestyle creator could recommend dozens of everyday products within a single video.

Before publishing, creators can see the commission rate attached to each Amazon product, allowing them to evaluate potential earnings before deciding which items to promote. However, these rates do not guarantee income, as actual commissions depend on qualifying sales.

The Instagram deal forms part of Amazon’s broader ambition to bring its affiliate shopping network to the world’s biggest content-sharing platforms.

Amazon entered similar partnerships with YouTube and Pinterest, allowing creators to connect product recommendations with direct shopping opportunities. With Instagram now joining the lineup, Amazon is strengthening its position across three major platforms where consumers routinely discover products through videos, photographs and influencer recommendations.

Interestingly, the agreement comes after tensions between the two technology giants over Meta’s artificial intelligence shopping ambitions. Amazon previously objected to its marketplace being included among platforms compatible with Muse, Meta’s AI-powered shopping assistant.

The online retailer argued that the AI service conflicted with its restrictions on automated shopping tools and sought its removal from the supported platform list.

Despite that disagreement, both companies have now moved ahead with a commercial arrangement centered on human creators and affiliate-driven sales. The development indicates that Amazon’s earlier objections were focused on automated shopping activities rather than Meta’s wider social media ecosystem.

The announcement also represents a notable change in Instagram’s approach to online commerce. In 2023, Meta discontinued or scaled back several native shopping features, moving its attention toward advertising, creator subscriptions and other monetization tools.

Rather than restoring the previous shopping model, Instagram is now introducing a commission-based system powered by Amazon’s existing retail infrastructure. Instead of relying entirely on audience views, engagement or direct sponsorship agreements, participating creators can earn money when followers actually purchase recommended products.

The model could prove particularly attractive to influencers whose audiences trust their product suggestions, even if they do not command enormous follower counts. It also eliminates much of the inconvenience associated with traditional affiliate marketing, where creators often direct followers to profile links or third-party landing pages.

Creators must access Instagram’s Professional Dashboard, connect an eligible Amazon Influencer account and begin adding supported products to their Reels or feed posts.