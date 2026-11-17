RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met with the United Kingdom’s Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Charles Rowland Vincent Walker, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening military cooperation.

According to the ISPR, upon his arrival at General Headquarters (GHQ), General Walker was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the current regional security situation were discussed, along with prospects for further enhancing defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The ISPR said both sides expressed satisfaction over the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and reiterated their resolve to further consolidate bilateral military cooperation.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir expressed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding defence ties with the United Kingdom, while the British Chief of the General Staff praised the professional capabilities and operational readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

General Walker also acknowledged the services of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability.

According to the ISPR, the visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening defence cooperation and military relations.