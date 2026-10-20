Pakistan, Qatar agree to Boost Security Ties amid Changing Regional Dynamics

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Qatar agreed to strengthen cooperation in internal security, signalling a renewed push to deepen bilateral coordination amid evolving regional challenges.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Qatar’s Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The two officials held detailed discussions on expanding collaboration across various areas of internal security, with both sides agreeing to reinforce their partnership and broaden cooperation between their respective interior ministries.

Regional developments, peace and stability also featured prominently in the talks, as Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to closer coordination on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further strengthen the two countries’ security partnership, although no specific new agreements, operational measures or implementation timelines were announced in the provided statement.

Speaking during the meeting, Naqvi said Pakistan and Qatar were working together to promote peace and stability across the region, underscoring the importance Islamabad attaches to cooperation with Doha. Sheikh Khalifa, meanwhile, said Qatar placed great importance on its relations with Pakistan, reaffirming Doha’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties.