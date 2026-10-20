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Syra Yousuf embraces Fairy-Tale Glamour in Her Bold Photoshoot

By Staff Reporter
5:45 pm | Oct 20, 2026

KARACHI – Actor and model Syra Yousuf brings high-fashion glamour and fairy-tale magic together in a bold photoshoot. The Coke Kahani actress oozes captivating blend of edgy elegance and dreamy sophistication, with behind-the-scenes glimpses revealing the artistry of the shoot before the final cinematic edits elevate the entire look into visual treat for fans.

The pics show Syra wearing a strapless, deep burgundy dress. She also layers dress beneath a sheer, dusty rose cape decorated with delicate crystal embellishments.

The combination of rich burgundy, soft rose and shimmering silver strikes a balance between dramatic red-carpet glamour and modern fantasy-inspired fashion.

Her beauty look is equally attention-grabbing, with bold silver glitter eyeshadow emerging as the defining feature of her makeup. The metallic finish delivers an intense editorial statement, while her luminous, dewy complexion creates a glass-skin effect that catches the studio lighting beautifully. Her hair, styled in a deliberately messy updo, completes the aesthetic. Loose, wavy tendrils frame her face, balancing the intensity of the silver eye makeup with an effortless, undone finish.

Ayeza Khan draws mixed reactions over bold outfit

Staff Reporter

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